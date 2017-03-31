Police Issue Buildings Warning

31st March 2017

Jersey Police have issued a warning following a number of reports of youngsters entering derelict buildings.

Teenagers in particular are reminded not to enter boarded up properties “for any reason”.

A statement from a spokesperson adds that these buildings “are not playgrounds”:

The warning from police officers issued to the media

Many of the buildings are said to contain asbestos and other dangerous materials, and damage caused by entering them is a criminal offence.

Anyone who sees any people behaving suspiciously should call officers at Jersey Police on 612612.

