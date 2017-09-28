Navigation
Police Issue 5 ‘Missing’ Appeals
28th September 2017
Jersey Police have issued appeals for help to find five missing people – four of them children.
The force has shared photos on social media, amid concern for their welfare.
Brother and sister 15 year old Michaela and 12 year old Conor McNaney were last seen near Le Rocquier school yesterday morning wearing their uniform.
Alex Roque Freitas (14) was last seen yesterday morning near Les Quennevais School – also in uniform.
Sophie de Gruchy (14) was last seen in town yesterday afternoon in a green hoody.
In a separate appeal, Police are also worried about 54 year old Craig Griffin – last seen near Colombus Street in St helier.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts should call 612612.
