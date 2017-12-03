Police Investigating Dog Attack In Trinity

Jersey Police are investigating after a dog was attacked by another on a Trinity green lane.
A cyprus poodle was bitten on the neck by a large black and white husky-like dog at around 1 o’clock on Friday afternoon.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident on Rue D’Empierre, especially the dog’s owner – who’s described as a white female in her 50s, with blonde hair, glasses, English accent, 5’4″ wearing a floral patterned jacket and dark coloured trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously.