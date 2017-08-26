Navigation
NEWS
Police Investigating Alleged Assault
26th August 2017
Jersey Police HQ (Credit: Jersey Police)
Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly assaulted in the First Tower area.
Officers say the woman was grabbed by the wrists and shoved to the floor several times, by a man she knew in the early hours of last Sunday.
It’s reported the woman was first approached by the man at an address outside the Checkers Xpress Shop.
The man then reportedly walked her, against her will, to St Andrews Park and then onto the beach opposite Farley’s Lane at First Tower.
She was then allegedly grabbed and pushed down on multiple occasions, but she did not suffer any injuries. Officers say it all happened between 3.20am and 6.30am.
The woman was wearing a black shirt, a top and a coat, whilst the man was wearing tight blue jeans, a black hooded top and a baseball cap.
Anyone who saw the couple at the time or has any other information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 612 612, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
