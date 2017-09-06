Navigation
Police Investigate Weekender Festival Assault
6th September 2017
A man attending the Weekender Festival was punched in the face before being kicked several times as he lay on the floor, police say.
An investigation has been launched into the alleged grave and criminal assault, which took place in the dance tent.
A group of men – one of whom had a tattoo on his neck – are believed to be responsible for the attack, which left the victim with facial injuries.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 21:00 on Sunday 3 September.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who could identify the people involved, is asked to contact Jersey Police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Credit: St John Ambulance Jersey
Seven people aged between 16-30 were treated in A&E after attending the festival on Saturday.
A health spokesman says they had “become unwell after apparently taking ecstasy or MDMA”.
One of the seven was kept in overnight for treatment, before being discharged on Sunday.
