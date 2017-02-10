Police Investigate ‘Spike’ In Damage

Jersey Police are appealing for help following a ‘spike’ in reports of cars being damaged in Le Pouquelaye.

29 cases have been reported since November last year – leading to more than £10,000 worth of damage.

The vehicles were all scratched or damaged during the hours of darkness.

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey says officers have so far been unable to find out who is responsible for the vandalism.

However is urging anyone who can help with their enquiries to come forward:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.