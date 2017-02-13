Police Investigate Innovation Fund

A police investigation has been launched into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

It follows a damning report by the government’s spending watchdog, which found that £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off, and hinted at potential criminal activity by “third parties”.

The fund has now been frozen, and a number of States investigations are underway.

The report’s author – the Auditor and Comptroller General – said she was considering referring her concerns to the Attorney General.

Today, the Law Officers’ department has confirmed that a States of Jersey Police investigation is now underway.

A statement reads: “The Attorney General confirms that a referral has been received by the Comptroller and Auditor General and the matter is now under investigation by the States of Jersey Police.

“In accordance with the usual policy, there will be no further comment from the Attorney General while the matter is under investigation.”

No further information about what, or who, is being investigated has been made public.

Senator Philip Ozouf – who was politically responsible for the fund – resigned as Assistant Chief Minister over the issue last month.

Mike King – the fund’s Accounting Officer – handed in his resignation days before the report’s findings were made public.