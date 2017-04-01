Police Investigate Indecent Exposure

An investigation’s been launched into an alleged indecent exposure.

Jersey Police say a 51 year old man exposed himself to another man in the Green Street car park toilets yesterday evening.

A spokesperson released the following description of the alleged offender:

“The male is described as being an Oriental male, between 5ft6 – 5ft9, of slender build. He had brown hair however bald on top, but hair around the sides. He was clean shaven and wore glasses which had quite small lens frames, the frames appeared quiet thin.

He also wore blue denim jeans which appeared tight around the top of the leg.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Station on 612612.