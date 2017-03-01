Police Crackdown On Drivers Using Mobiles

Jersey Police have launched a road safety campaign to crack down on motorists who use a mobile phone while driving.

444 drivers were caught using their phones behind the wheel in 2016, representing an increase of almost a fifth in just 12 months.

374 people were caught for the offence in 2015.

Officers will be conducting island-wide road checks at different times of the day until March 7th.

Inspector Tim Barnes said: “There is no excuse for using your mobile whilst driving, everyone knows it is illegal even if it’s just in your hand, if the vehicle is in motion you are breaking the law.

“It does not matter whether you are making call, answering a text or using social media, the offence will still be committed and if caught you face a fine of up to £1,000.

“It’s been an offence for several years and it’s disappointing that a significant number of drivers still use their handheld mobile devices behind the wheel.

“Wanting to stay connected on social media or to answer that ‘important call or text’ does not give any driver the right to put others in danger.

“Our roads are a shared space, there is enough going on without the distraction of a phone and we all have a responsibility to ensure each other is safe.”