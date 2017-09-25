Navigation
Police Conclude States Credit Card Probe
25th September 2017
Jersey Police HQ (Credit: Jersey Police)
Jersey Police have submitted a file to the Law Officers’ Department (LOD) after concluding their investigation into the alleged misuse of a States credit card.
No arrests have been made, and the LOD will now decide whether to take the case any further.
The suspected offence comes under the Public Finances Jersey Law.
The States and a man in his 40s have been assisting officers with their enquiries.
