Police Brand Paedophile ‘A Predator’

Jersey Police have described a convicted paedophile as “a predator”.

Karn Laffoley has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison, after grooming a woman to send him indecent images of a child.

He then tried to sell the images on.

The 42-year-old was brought to justice following an investigation involving the States of Jersey Police, the UK Police, the National Crime Agency and the FBI .

Jersey Police have described his behaviour as “nothing short of abhorrent”.

Detective Inspector Steve Langford said: “Laffoley is a dangerous man and it’s likely his behaviour would have continued if he hadn’t been caught.

“He not only got the woman to send him the images of the child but he also then tried to sell these images to others, a charge which has never been used before in Jersey.”

Laffoley has also been issued with a 15 year Restraining Order in relation to his numerous indecent image offences.