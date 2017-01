Police Ask Assault Witness To Come Forward

Jersey Police want to speak to a man who witnessed an alleged assault in town in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

It happened in the area of Hill Street and Mulcaster Street, at around twenty to 1 on Sunday morning.

The man – who was driving – got out of his car and spoke to two men involved in an “altercation”, before leaving the scene.

Officers are appealing for the driver to contact them on 612 612.