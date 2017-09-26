Families will be playing ‘I Spy’ in the supermarket this week.
Children under 5 are being asked to look for logos and print on packaging, tick them off on a checklist then report back to their school teacher.
It’s to encourage families to find new ways of learning together and improve early-reading skills.
Jane Bravery from the Education Department says it’s a useful way of helping your child;
“Learning doesn’t have to be in a formal setting. Obviously you hope that people are sharing books and having stories told to them. But environmental print is everywhere and if you draw a child’s attention to it you have lots of opportunities to make them take notice.”
The ‘I Spy’ checklist is a joint initiative by Education, the REAL project (Raising Early Achievement in Literacy) and the Jersey Festival of Words.
Marks and Spencer, Iceland New Era, Waitrose and the Co-op stores are taking part.