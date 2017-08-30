Plans Submitted For New Airport Hangars
30th August 2017
Ports of Jersey has submitted plans for new aircraft hangars costing up to 10 million pounds.
With Jersey the fifth busiest airport for jets in Britain, officials say they are struggling to house visiting aircraft.
So a planning application has been submitted to put three new hangers, each measuring 21,500 feet, on the west side of the airfield.
They will be made by Canadian manufacturing company ‘Sprung’, which have made sure they will withstand harsh weather and climate conditions.
Lee McConnell from Ports of Jersey says if they get the go-ahead, they will help bring more money into the island.
“It isn’t just airlines we are focusing on, we are focusing on other sectors of aviation to grow jobs. It could be maintenance, other support systems, other companies coming in for operations. In terms of job growth, it introduces some economic diversity for the island and it is a big tick in terms of creating aviation jobs which is great.
“It is surprising how much activity goes on in Jersey and that is without trying too hard. This project is sending a signal to say Jersey wants this business, it is encouraging this business and come and park your airplanes here as well as catering for our local residents.”
The hangars would also be able to move and reconfigure if required. Five clients have expressed initial interest in using them, with Ports of Jersey now able to negotiate terms after the application was submitted.
Lee says the money spent on the hangars would be made back.
“There is lease fees, rental fees, service fees, a number of revenue streams to recover the money. It is quite a healthy payback.”
It would take up to two months for construction to be completed and a local contractor would be appointed, working alongside a technical consultant from Sprung.