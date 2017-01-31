Plans Submitted For Dementia Care Home

The island’s first purpose built Dementia care home could be developed by 2020 – if it gets planning approval.

It would be built on an unused plot of land to the east of the airport, near existing care home “Lakeside”.

Despite the chosen site being in the Green Zone, developer Tim Wijsmuler says there has been already been plenty of community support.

“The Minister [Deputy Steve Luce] obviously can’t be site specific, but he has given his support for any care facility of this order in the island, because there is a definite need for it,” he says.

“The Parish are on board, it seems to tick all the boxes.”

The multi-million pound facility would include 20 rooms, state-of the art technology and therapy and sensory garden trails.

You can view the plans here.

Mr Wijsmuler says there is an urgent need for a facility of its kind.

“It’s an ageing population, with an increased need for specific healthcare.

“It’s brand new and it will be purpose built from the ground up – it’s not a conversion of an old building,” he says.

“We’ll be building it in conjunction with Stirling University, who are at the forefront of Dementia and Alzheimer care facilities’ design.”

