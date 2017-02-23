£40M Les Quennevais School Plan Rejected

The Planning Department has rejected a £40 million application for the new Les Quennevais School.

The decision to build the secondary education facility was unveiled last year, after the current school was deemed to be overcrowded.

It was hailed as the “single largest investment in education in recent years”, and was to accommodate 850 pupils.

The design included a library, playing fields, car parking and links to the nearby cycle path.

But the Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, has rejected the proposal due to issues with design and traffic.

His decision follows a public inquiry and an investigation by independent auditor, Graham Self.

In his report, Mr Self acknowledges that there is a need for a new school, and says ”there were good reasons for making an exception to the normal presumption against building in the Green Zone.”

But he has “considerable reservations” about the site layout and the safety of traffic and parking arrangements.

Mr Self concluded ”the design of the proposed building would not be satisfactory”.

Deputy Luce says the ”excellent” report cannot be ignored:

”The case for a new school in the chosen Green Zone site has been well made and is accepted, so it’s now a question of working on the design of the building and overcoming the traffic safety and parking concerns.

”The new school will have a significant impact on those using the building and those living near it, and we must get this right.”