Plans For Airport’s Future

Jersey Airport’s buildings could be redeveloped in the future.

The facility is celebrating its 80th birthday with a number of changes planned to ensure the transport hub can keep up with the modern world.

The airport’s Chief Operating Officer has confirmed they are exploring options. Stephen Driscoll says it is important:

‘We’ve got a master plan currently in draft so we’re looking at the future, five, ten, fifteen years out and there will need to be some major developments certainly of the passenger and customer areas and for our business partners.

We’ve got to take down the old 1937 building which provided the arrivals building and take down some hangars to reduce some of the obstructions to improve aviation safety but also to improve customer experience which is important’.