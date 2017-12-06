Navigation
NEWS
Planning Inquiries Into Holiday Village & Homes
6th December 2017
Dates for two major planning inquiries into planned developments have been announced.
One –
for a holiday village at Tamba Park
– will start on 19th February.
Another into Andium’s application for
65 homes in St Peter’s village
will begun on 5th March.
Both will be led by independent inspectors.
They will give the public the chance to voice their views on whether building should go ahead in either Green Zone location.
The Environment Minister says both would be a ‘significant departure’ from the Island Plan.
The deadline for written comments is 5th January and 12 January respectively.
