NEWS
Plane With ‘Landing Gear Issues’ Safe
23rd June 2017
A Flybe flight from Birmingham has landed safely after reporting “landing gear issues”, an airport spokesperson has confirmed.
An eyewitness reported seeing the plane – believed to be the BE501 – approaching the runway with only one of its wheels down.
Fire crews were called to the airfield, but the incident has now been declared over.
Nobody is believed to have been injured.
