Islanders Urged To ‘Rediscover’ Elizabeth Castle

Islanders are being encouraged to explore Elizabeth Castle as part of a Jersey Heritage campaign to boost visitor numbers.

The ‘Love Your Castle’ imitative aims to raise awareness of the historical and environmental value of the fortress.

It also marks the start of a long-term strategy to invest in the interpretation and telling of the history of the site.

The Chair of the Jersey Heritage Trust, Ed Sallis, says while the attraction is popular with tourists, it is less visited by local people.

“We know lots of people drive past it every day, look out of their offices at it, and perhaps don’t always go across,” he says.

“What we want to do is get people over there.”

Mr Sallis is encouraging islanders to learn more about the landmark, which he describes as a “symbol of Jersey’s rich and varied past”.

He says: “It’s one of the most important castles, not only in the island, but really in the British Isles.

“It’s got such an iconic history – it’s been so important.

“Charles II was there; part of the English Civil War was fought there; Major Peirson came to the Royal Square for the Battle of Jersey from Elizabeth Castle.”

Mr Sallis concludes: “We collectively believe this is an opportunity for everyone to rediscover Elizabeth Castle and help us start a new chapter in its story.”

A free ‘family fun day’ at the Castle has been announced for 9 April, while a second free public open day will be held in October.

Other aspects of the campaign will involve interactive, educational site visits for local schoolchildren and a sponsored relay race from West Park to the Parade Ground at the Castle and back.

Jersey Heritage has also released a video with more information about Elizabeth Castle and its history