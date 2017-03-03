‘Pitbull Terrier Type Dog’ Seized By Customs

A “Pitbull terrier type dog” has been seized by Jersey’s Customs and Immigration service.

The canine – which was imported into the island on the Condor Rapide from St Malo on 26th February – will remain in the care of customs officers while the case is investigated.

Jersey dog Mr Bronx was returned to his owners in December, following a ten-month stay at Jersey’s animal shelter.

But a States spokesperson warned that customs officers deal “with every case of this kind separately.”

A statement from the Community and Constitutional Affairs department says: “A Pitbull terrier type dog, which was imported into the Island on the Condor Rapide from St Malo on 26 February 2017, has been seized by Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) officers.

“The dog will remain in the care of the JCIS while this matter is being investigated, and the Service’s officers will continue to liaise with the dog’s owner.

“The JCIS deals with every case of this kind separately, and the specific circumstances that might apply to one animal and its owners cannot automatically be assumed to apply to others.”