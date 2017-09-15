Phone Service Satisfaction Lags Behind UK

Overall satisfaction with telecoms services in Jersey is lagging behind the UK.
New figures have been released by the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authority (CICRA).
Hundreds of people were asked what they thought of their landlines, mobile and broadband, whether separate or in a bundle.
Three quarters of those surveyed in Jersey said they were happy with their landline, compared to 90% in the UK.
Here, 78% were satisfied with their mobiles (93% UK)
When it comes to broadband, Jersey customers are also less happy than their UK counterparts with satisfaction at 71% compared to 87%.
In response, JT, Sure and Airtel-Vodafone have all backed calls for more people to switch providers if they are not happy.
The operators have all cautiously welcomed the poll’s findings:
Daragh McDermott, Director of Corporate Affairs for JT Group, commented:
“We’ll be carefully analysing some of the perceptions outlined in this latest survey from CICRA, as we do every time they publish one, and seeing if we can use them to move forward in both Jersey and Guernsey. Any information which helps us to understand exactly what our customers want is useful, and we will add this to the independent, and already extensive, market research studies which we have commissioned every quarter for more than five years now. JT staff continue to work really hard to make sure we do the best we can for our customers, such as our recent reduction in roaming charges by up to 95%, which took place after this survey was conducted in May. We have also invested many millions of pounds in the mobile and broadband networks of both islands – in response to customer feedback such as this – and I’m pleased to see the results of that investment come through in these perceptions about the high quality of our networks.”
Peter Zunino, head of marketing at Airtel Vodafone said:
“As the Channel Islands only ‘mobile only’ provider, it’s pleasing to see Airtel-Vodafone once again rank highest in overall satisfaction across the Islands in this independent customer satisfaction survey. I’m also encouraged to see that our mobile broadband services rank so favourably versus fixed line competition.’ Consumer trends, hardware development and seamless connectivity are becoming ever more reliant on wireless technology. As we celebrate our landmark 10th anniversary with an imminent move to a new flagship Jersey store, these independent results are a great testament to our focus, investment and commitment to providing our customers real competition, value and choice for their mobile telephony services. In our experience there is also still a perception in the islands that changing your mobile provider is difficult to do, so we welcome the regulator’s message about how straight forward it is to switch providers.”
Alistair Beak, Chief Marketing Officer of Sure said:
“We’re very pleased with the results of the latest CICRA survey. Sure’s strong position reflects the fact that we continuously run our own customer surveys to gauge customer satisfaction and gather feedback and will carry on doing so because we are focused on delivering the best broadband, mobile and landline services in the island. The strength of these results is not a surprise to us because our research shows 90.1% of Sure customers are happy – they tell us that they like the unbeatable combination of value for money, network quality and customer service. We shouldn’t put too much emphasis on the UK comparison. A real source of pride for Sure is our multi-million pound investment, delivering the very best 4G and 4G+ networks with 99.5% coverage, compared to 80% in the UK. We know that our customers love using these superfast mobile broadband services because mobile internet use has rocketed since the launch of 4G, which instantly made it even easier to watch HD videos, stream music and share photos with friends and family. In the Channel Islands, we sometimes see headline-grabbing adverts for low-priced services in the UK but closer examination of many of the deals on offer shows that our mobile products are priced comparably or even lower than their UK counterparts. This is reflected in the high levels of satisfaction that the CICRA survey has reported by Sure mobile customers when asked to rate Sure’s value for money. The recent launch of the Sure Big Bundle of mobile, broadband and fixed line services will mean significant savings and even better value for those Sure customers who choose us to deliver all of their communications services, especially when coupled with the 50% discount launch promotion. We agree with CICRA’s advice that customers should look for the services that are right for their needs. Switching is an important part of a healthy and competitive market and ensures that we stay focused on continually investing in our people and our networks, and stay top of the customer satisfaction rankings for a long time to come.”