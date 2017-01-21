Petition Stall Against Teacher Salary Cuts

The National Union of Teachers will have a stall set up in King Street today asking people to sign a petition against cuts to the sala ries of newly qualified teachers.

Teachers who are entering the industry will have their pay packets slashed by up to £8,000 – under plans approved in the Medium Term Financial Plan last year.

The President of the Jersey, Robert Ward, says the Union had overwhelming support when they had a stall set up in town before Christmas:

‘We got 1,700 signatures so far, just from two days. We’ve got massive support from the public which we’re really grateful for and we’d like to repeat that and get more signatures so the states have to take notice’.

The National President of the Union was in Jersey yesterday meeting with education officials to discuss how to improve standards.