People Wanted For Charity Trek!

A Jersey charity is looking for people to join a trek to the High Atlas Mountains in Morocco, due to take place in September.

Participants will aim to summit northern Africa’s tallest peak, Jebel Toubkhal – which stands more than 4,000 metres above sea level.

It’s all in aid of Autism Jersey, which will be organising team-building training walks in preparation of the challenge.

People who take part will be sleeping 3,200 metres above sea level and ending the trek in the city of Marrakech! Fundraising is already well under way for those who have already signed up.

Anyone interested in the trek is asked to email Autism Jersey vice-chair Helen Miles at trek@autismjersey.org.