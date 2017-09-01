Pensions To Rise By 2.8% In October
1st September 2017
Pensioners in Jersey are to receive more money from the beginning of next month.
From 1 October, islanders currently on a full-rate pension will see an increase of £5.74 a week.
Meanwhile, couples married before 2001 will see their maximum weekly rate grow by £9.52.
Overall, pensions are being increased by 2.8%, to match a rise in the cost of living.
Social Security Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel, says: “Since 2013, pensions always rise by at least the increase in prices, as measured for pensioners.
“This year this figure is higher than the increase in average earnings and so the increase in the pension is set at 2.8%.
“This means that the value of the pension is maintained in real terms.”
The Social Security Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel
In 2015, the total cost of pension payments in Jersey was £166.7 million – with 30,122 recipients registered.
But the following year, that figure increased by almost 4% to £172.9 million – with 758 more people becoming eligible for a state pension.
Social Security officials say the rise “reflects a steady rise in pension payments due to the annual benefit uplift, the increasing number of pensioners and the fact that pensioners are living longer due to improved life expectancies.”
Pensions are paid from contributions paid into the Social Security Fund.
The second phase of a three-year review into this fund will begin shortly, and will focus on maternity and bereavement payments.