Pedestrian Injuried After Hit By Car

A 54 year old man has been taken to A & E after he was hit by a car near David Place, outside the Royal Hotel.

The pedestrian was struck at around 10.20 this morning.

The 37 year old driver of the black Honda Jazz wasn’t hurt in the collision.

Roads in the area have reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Police on 612 612.