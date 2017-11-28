Parking Payment App Extended To Road-sides

The PayByPhone service was introduced at car parks in September and is now available at all but Sand Street, which has a separate number plate recognition system.

From today, motorists can also use the alternative to pay cards for road-side parking.

The Infrastructure Department says it’s currently being used around 1,400 times a day.

Minister for Infrastructure, Eddie Noel, says there has been high demand from drivers to use the app for on-street parking:

“The new PayByPhone system has been really well received in our car parks and people have been asking if and when they will be able to use it on street, so I’m pleased that we’re able to roll it out so quickly.”