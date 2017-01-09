Parking Payment App To Be Introduced

An app that allows drivers to pay for parking using a smartphone is set to be launched by the summer.

The technology uses GPS to track the vehicle’s location and motorists will then enter their details and pay for parking.

It follows calls for the government to upgrade the current paycard system.

Infrastructure Minister Deputy Eddie Noel says the app will allows people to top up on-the-go:

“It means that you won’t run out of scratch cards and leave your vehicle to go and get some to pay for its parking.

“It means that you’ll have greater flexibility, as it will allow people to receive a text message when your parking is up for renewal, and you’ll be able to buy some additional parking time.”

Paycards will continue to be accepted.

