Parking Payment App To Launch

An app which allows drivers to pay for parking using a smartphone will be launched in the island next Wednesday (13 September).
‘PayByPhone’ will initially only be available at Green Street, as part of an Infrastructure Department trial.
The app asks you where you are parking and how long you want to stay.
You also need to put in your card details and vehicle information.
If you later need to extend your stay, you can do so without having to return to the car park.
Paycards and season tickets will continue to be accepted.
Terry Renouf from Parking Control says: “There’s no difference in cost between parking using the app or parking using scratchcards, and it offers a lot more flexibility for motorists, which is what we’re aiming for.
“The process itself is much quicker than scratching out three paycards if you’re stopping all day.
“It does alleviate a lot of problems, in terms of paycards can flip over, you can scratch the wrong details on them – so from the customers’ perspective it’s a more secure method of paying for your parking.”
The app will be tested at other car parks around the island later in the year.
People who wish to use the new system can pre-register now by clicking here and following the instructions.