Parishes Could Get £900k Windfall

£900,000 sitting in a government pot should be given to the parishes to spend as they fit, according to the Constable of St Helier.

The money was put aside for the States to pay rates on its public buildings, but delays mean that hasn’t happened this year.

The cash could be shared between the parishes, with St Helier getting £642,000.

St Saviour would be given almost £150,000, while St Mary, Grouville and St John would get less than £4,000 each.

Constable Crowcroft says the sums are what would have been paid if the States had paid their rates bills for 2017.

“I see this as rates income and rates income is spent by the Rates Assembly which meets every year. St Helier Rates Assembly has already happened back in July, but it would be my plan to call a Parish Assembly and let ratepayers decide what that money should be used for.”

He has suggested some of it could go on road safety improvements on Tower Road, and a Village Improvement Scheme for Havre des Pas.

The States are expected to vote on the reallocation of the cash later this year.