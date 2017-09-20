Parishes Could Get £900k Windfall
£900,000 sitting in a government pot should be given to the parishes to spend as they fit, according to the Constable of St Helier.
The money was put aside for the States to pay rates on its public buildings, but delays mean that hasn’t happened this year.
The cash could be shared between the parishes, with St Helier getting £642,000.
St Saviour would be given almost £150,000, while St Mary, Grouville and St John would get less than £4,000 each.
Constable Crowcroft says the sums are what would have been paid if the States had paid their rates bills for 2017.