Parish Online Services Upgraded

Islanders will be able to update personal details over the internet following an upgrade to Parish online services.

Parishioners can now change their name or address and deal with the full rates cycle as part of the expansion.

The aim is to streamline services to ‘free up busy Parish staff’.

Islanders have been able to settle bills online since 2015, when 22% of ratepayers used the service.

Parishes will continue to push to deliver more paperless initiatives aimed at saving both time and money.