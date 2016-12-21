Paedophile Sentenced To Four Years In Jail

A man has been jailed for four years after sexually assaulting a young girl.

Jose Angelo Da Silva targeted the girl over the course of a year with Police saying ‘he was only interested in satisfying his own sexual gratification’, with no thought to the harm he was causing his young victim.

He was sentenced by Jersey’s Royal Court this morning and has also been on the Sex Offender’s Register for five years.

Officers have thanked the girl for having the courage to come forward to report the abuse.

A Police spokesperson said:

”Sexual abuse of young people will not be tolerated and the police will be proactive in investigating such crimes and where evidence exists put offenders before court, even if the disclosure is made some years later.”

Any parents who have concerns about suspected child sexual abuse or exploitation can contact the MASH on 519000, or the Public Protection Unit via 612612.