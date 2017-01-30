Ozouf’s Responsibilities To Be Shared

Former Assistant Chief Minister Senator Philip Ozouf’s responsibilities will be shared between three politicians.

The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, says: “It has not been possible to find one person with the particular set of skills, expertise and experience of Senator Ozouf so his four areas of responsibility have been allocated across my department.”

Senator Gorst will now take day to day responsibility for financial services.

Deputy Scott Wickenden will take control for Digital Jersey, adding it to his existing responsibility for the e-government programme.

Senator Paul Routier will add competition and innovation policy to his current remit of overseeing social policy.

Senator Ozouf offered to “step aside” as Assistant Chief Minister, after a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund found “significant failings”.

£1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off.

The delegation of Senator Ozouf’s responsibilities follows the release of his resignation letter, which was sent to the Chief Minister on 20th January: four days after he announced his decision in the States’ Chamber.

Here is his letter in full:

The Chief Minister accepted Senator Ozouf’s resignation on 23rd January: the following Monday.

Here is Senator Ian Gorst’s response:

In his answer to a written question posed by St Helier Deputy Sam Mézec, the Chief Minister has revealed that the Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, signed off on three of the loans for the ill-fated Innovation Fund.

Senator Ian Gorst writes: “Of the three loans, one has been written off in full; one has been deemed ‘unlikely that a debt will be repaid’; and one loan is on track with its repayments.”

Senator Farnham told Channel 103 that he would be making no comment on the Innovation Fund “until the reviews have been completed.”