Ozouf To Offer Resignation, Reform Says

Senator Ozouf expected to offer resignation in statement later

Chief Minister indicates he will offer his own resignation over Innovation fund, if a future report “points finger at me.”

Senator Philip Ozouf is to offer his resignation as Assistant Chief Minister, Reform Jersey says.

The island’s only political party has shared a photo of a statement passed to States Members:

Statement just handed to States Members by Senator Ozouf. pic.twitter.com/wHWUqbncII — Reform Jersey (@ReformJersey) January 17, 2017

Senator Ozouf has since criticised Reform members for leaking the statement, which he is expected to make later today.

The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, could still refuse the resignation.

It comes as crowds of people are expected outside the States Chamber at lunchtime, as the St Helier Waterfront Action Group stages a rally, calling for Senator Ozouf to lose his job.

The controversy follows a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund – for which the Assistant Chief Minister was responsible – which spoke of “significant failings” and revealed that £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off.

A number of backbenchers have subsequently called for Senator Ozouf to be sacked, while the Public Accounts Committee has launched its own investigation into the scandal.

Meanwhile, Senator Gorst has indicated that he will offer his own resignation, if a future report into the scandal suggests he was culpable.

In a fiery States Chamber exchange, he said: “If it says that action needs to be taken, it will be taken.

“If that review says that I should consider my position, I will do so, Sir.

We serve at the pleasure of this assembly, and action will be taken in light of that report, and if that report Sir, points the finger at me, so be it, Sir, I will take the necessary action.”