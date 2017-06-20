Ozouf Sacked As Assistant Chief Minister
Senator Philip Ozouf has been dismissed as Assistant Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister says his reappointment has become an ‘unfortunate cause of diversion’ and a ‘serious distraction’.
Senator Ian Gorst’s office issued the following statement shortly before the start of today’s States sitting:
“It is disappointing that Senator Ozouf’s reappointment has become an unfortunate cause of diversion from the task of undertaking the important government work lies ahead. Senator Ozouf was reappointed to drive forward progress in the financial services and digital sectors for which, as I said at the time, he is well equipped to undertake.
“It has, however, become clear over the last few weeks that his re- appointment has unfortunately developed into a serious distraction from the ongoing work of the Council of Ministers.
“I am sure that as a Member of the States Assembly Senator Ozouf will continue to focus on serving islanders and on making a positive contribution to the future of Jersey.”
Senator Gorst is facing a vote of no confidence, largely because of his decision to return Senator Philip Ozouf to Ministerial duties.
He had stepped aside in the wake of the Innovation Fund fiasco, even though a review cleared him of any wrongdoing.
In recent days Senator Ozouf had taken to his blog to defend himself against numerous allegations and what he called a ‘witch-hunt’ and bullying tactics to remove him from office.
Senator Ozouf has tweeted a copy of a letter he says he sent to the Chief Minister before his dismissal.
In it, he suggests he should resign from his role promoting the finance and digital sectors, and allow the States Assembly a vote on appointing to the Assistant Chief Minister position.
He writes; “It feels as though I am being used as a proxy to challenge your continued leadership to such an extent that it could risk government stability”
He adds: ‘The Vote of no Confidence in your leadership does not deserve to succeed.”
