Ozouf No Longer Assistant Chief Minister

Senator Philip Ozouf is no longer an Assistant Chief Minister, a government spokesperson has confirmed.

Senator Ozouf offered his resignation in the States on Tuesday, saying that he didn’t wish to become a “distraction or media sideshow”, while a review into the Jersey Innovation Fund is undertaken.

The announcement came just days after a damning report found that £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off.

A Public Accounts Committee review was subsequently launched into the scandal.

As the politician with responsibility for the fund, Senator Ozouf said that he would write to the Chief Minister, offering to “step aside”.

But questions were raised when, two days later, Senator Ozouf remained a part of the executive.

Today, the States has confirmed that Senator Ian Gorst has accepted the resignation – meaning that Senator Ozouf is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers.

Speaking on Tuesday, Senator Gorst said decisions about the transition of power will be made “during the course of this week.”