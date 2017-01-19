Ozouf Delaying His Resignation?

Questions have been raised over why Senator Philip Ozouf still hasn’t officially resigned as Assistant Chief Minister.

The politician – who was in charge of the Innovation Fund – announced his plans to step aside on Tuesday, but hasn’t formally done so.

Senator Ozouf – who took control of the project last year – appeared to take a swipe in the States Assembly at Senator Alan Maclean and Senator Lyndon Farnham, who were both involved in the fund prior to 2016.

”I will answer for all of the actions during my time of political responsibility, but it is for others to perhaps do likewise.

”The approval of the operating model, review of loan applications, collation and review of loan approval and monitoring involved a large number of individuals, including the advisory board, officials and ministers.”

Three reviews into the fund are now underway.

Chairman of the St Helier Waterfront Action Group, Sean Power, says they could prove other other ministers are at fault:

”We have to wait to see what went on in Treasury, which is the score-keeper. What have to wait to see what went wrong in Economic Development, who were issuing the grants, and what went wrong with the Chief Ministers, who had political oversight.

”Three big government departments haven’t carried out their responsibilities properly.

”In some ways Senator Ozouf is probably right in saying that he’s not the only one to blame.”

Mr Power says it seems the Minister is delaying handing in his official notice:

”It appears to me that he is awaiting for some development before he steps down because he hasn’t used the word ‘resignation’, and it appears that there is tension between various Ministers and the Council of Ministers. I suspect there is tension between Senator Ozouf, Senator Maclean and Senator Farnham.”

Meanwhile, the former civil servant in charge of the Jersey Innovation Fund had his request for voluntary redundancy rejected, it’s been revealed.

More details have surfaced about the departure of Mike King, who resigned just days before a report -criticising his management of the project – was released.

Responding to a question in the States, The Chief Minister said Mr King’s £70,000 payment was in his contract and not a payoff.