Outgoing Civil Servant Role To Be Reviewed?

A Jersey politician doesn’t think the outgoing senior civil servant Mike King should be replaced – suggesting his salary should be shared with existing employees instead.

It comes after Mr King – who was involved in the South Africa flights scandal – announced his resignation yesterday.

He held a senior position at the Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture Department.

A States spokesperson said:

“Mr King is leaving with immediate effect, with pay in lieu of his contractual six-month notice period and his outstanding leave entitlement.”

The government’s 2015 accounts show the Economic Development Department’s Chief Officer is paid between £140,000 and £145,000 a year – meaning he can now expect a pay-off of around half that figure.

In response to his resignation, St Saviour Deputy Jeremy Macon has called for Mr King’s duties to be “reviewed and reallocated amongst the very many ‘senior officers’ within the department”.

Deputy Macon added that he would rather this, than employing “another, extremely expensive chief officer.”