Origins Of Jersey Surnames Revealed

Do you know your Le Feuvres from your Le Quesnes, or your Viberts from your Vautiers?

A list of the origins of 25 of the most well-known island surnames has been released by Jersey Heritage.

Oldest Names:

The list reveals that one of the oldest names in the island is also one of the most familiar: De Gruchy.

First recorded in 1089, it is common to find branches of the family which have dropped the “De” from the name.

However, Jersey Heritage says it is likely they were all originally from the same family.

Similarly old are the names Mauger and Marett, which were both first recorded in 1274.

What do the names mean?

The list also looks at the meanings behind some of the most well-known Jersey surnames.

If you are a Le Feuvre, your ancestors were probably blacksmiths, while those with the surname Le Quene lived “near an oak”.

The Le Sueurs were shoemakers, and the Viberts are said to have been “brilliant in battle”.

The surname Blampied is literally translated as “white foot” – suggested to have originated from “a man too dainty to get his feet dirty”.

The Le Boutillier family were skilled in making leather bottles. They were also butlers.

Meanwhile, the Le Bruns had brown hair, and the Le Maistre family were teachers.

Where did the families live?

Many members of the Le Maistre family lived in St Ouen in the 19th Century.

Around the same time, a number of Perchards lived in St Martin, while the Huelins were centred around St Peter.

Many Huelin family members subsequently settled in Australia and the USA – where they joined a branch of the Cabot family.

George Cabot emigrated to America in 1680, and many of his descendants live in and around Boston.

You can see the full list here