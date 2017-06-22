Navigation
Our Online Shopping Habits Revealed
22nd June 2017
Half of shoppers surveyed are frustrated by online retailers who don’t deliver to Jersey
That is from
Island Global Research
, whose survey has found there has been in a drop in the number of us saying our web purchases increased in 2016.
54% were spending more online than the previous year, compared to 60% in 2015.
The average household spend is £7,451.
Clothes are furniture are the most popular internet buys, while we spent an average of £4,000 online booking travel.
Excluding travel, IGR estimates islanders spent a total of £265 million on the internet last year.
While convenience, price and choice were given as reasons for ‘click’ consumerism, retailers that don’t deliver to Jersey and who don’t take off VAT on purchases were the biggest gripes.
