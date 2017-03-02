Online Petitions To Force States Debates?

Islanders could soon force debates in the States Chamber by signing online petitions.

Currently, someone petitioning the Assembly must find a politician willing to present their case, and a proposition must arise from it.

But Deputy Scott Wickenden is calling for the island to follow the UK, where online petitions signed by 100,000 people are considered for a House of Commons debate.

He hopes the proposal will help to engage islanders more with politics.

“I think it gives them a voice to actually be listened to,” he says.

“Whether they’ll feel they are being listened to or not is entirely how we deal with it in the Assembly after they have created a petition.

“Trying to engage the public is something that we need to be much, much better at, and this is just one of the tools we can use to try and hear the voice of the people of Jersey.”

