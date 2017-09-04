Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Woman (22) Injured In Trinity Hill Crash
4th September 2017
Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue
A 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Trinity in this morning’s rush hour.
Emergency services were called to Augres Garage on Trinity Hill at 08:34.
The woman was treated by paramedics and later taken to hospital for checks.
She was discharged shortly after 10:30.
Nobody else is thought to have been injured in the accident.
The road was closed between La Rue de la Godillerie and La Rue des Ifs, but it has now reopened.
A Jersey Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said:
“The Island has suffered a considerable amount of rain over the last 24 hours and the roads are still wet and potentially slippery.
“Please allow enough time for your journey to arrive safely.”
Share this story:
« Previous Post