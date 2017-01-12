Official Report Slams Innovation Fund

An official report has found that arrangements for a controversial government fund responsible for a £500,000 loan to a failed technology company were “inadequate from the outset.”

The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) recommends that the Jersey Innovation Fund (JIF) makes no further loans until the “significant failings” identified in the report are addressed.

The report even suggests that legal action could follow against “third parties”.

Karen McConnell concludes: “The current arrangements are not fit for purpose.”

The fund – which was set up in 2013 – made loans totalling more than £2 million to six companies.

One of these, Logfiller Limited, received half a million pounds of taxpayers’ money, before disappearing from the island.

The company was subsequently revealed to have gone into administration.

The C&AG’s report is damning in its analysis of the JIF.

It says:

There was insufficient focus on managing risk for the fund as a whole

There was confusion about and poor articulation of roles and accountabilities

Monitoring of the performance of loans granted was inadequate

The objectives of the fund were not translated into measurable outputs (eg. local jobs created for each pound spent)

Documentation was not always sufficient to support decisions about making loans

In instances, it is difficult to understand the basis for recommendations made

The States cannot demonstrate that good governance was in place, good internal control demonstrated, and value for money secured

The report also criticises the fund’s Accounting Officer, Mike King, saying that he “could and should have done more to ensure that public money was protected.”

Mr King – who was also involved in the South Africa flights scandal – resigned from his post last week, days before the C&AG’s long-awaited report was published.

Karen McConnell said: “The Jersey Innovation Fund was a new scheme which required an entrepreneurial approach.

“Such an approach requires an excellent understanding of good governance consistently applied in practice.

“That has not been demonstrated.

“In addition, when weaknesses in arrangements were identified prompt and effective action should have been taken to address those weakness.

“Again, that did not happen.

“Weaknesses in governance and internal control create an environment in which any conduct of loan applicants and recipients that falls below expected standards, is less likely to be detected.

“From my work I have identified concerns about the conduct of third parties that I am considering reporting to the Attorney General.

“It is important that States Members are provided with relevant and high quality information when asked to take decisions.

“In my view that did not happen.

“More information could and should have been provided on the potential costs falling on the Fund, including the potential scale of any losses.

“As I believe that the current arrangements are not fit for purpose, I strongly recommend that no further loans are made unless and until the very significant failings identified in my report are addressed.

“I support recent steps taken by the Chief Executive in ensuring proper and effective management of existing loans.”

At the end of 2016, the States had only received 26% of the loan repayments due.

