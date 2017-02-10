Nuclear Incident Response Plans In Place

Jersey has effective plans in place to respond quickly should there ever be a nuclear failure event, according to the Emergency Planning Officer.

It comes after yesterday’s fire and explosion at the French nuclear power station at Flamanville – just 25 miles from Jersey.

There was no radiation risk as a result of the incident – but officials here were involved by teams in the region.

The States of Jersey took to social media to reassure us the island was safe:

Emergency plan not triggered by @EDFFlamanville as no nuclear materials involved. Jersey authorities are in communication with Préfecture — States of Jersey (@StatesofJersey) February 9, 2017

Mark James says a positive to come from the incident, is that communication systems between Jersey and France work:

“We have a hotline, regular updates and we also have radiation monitoring stations here and in the UK, to measure any release. If anything was to happen, it is unlikely it would have an impact on Jersey.”