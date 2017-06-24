North Coast Jellyfish Warning Issued
24th June 2017
Islanders are being warned about Jellyfish after a number were sighted around Bouley Bay and other parts of the North Coast.
While the type of Jellyfish spotted remains unconfirmed, Environmental Health has issued guidance for swimmers who come into contact with the sea creatures.
Assistant Director, Caroline Maffia, says: “They can give a sting similar to a nettle rash: it’s not a serious sting, it’s just uncomfortable and unpleasant.
“If you get stung a number of times – much like if you fell into a nettle bush – it’s quite painful.”
The advice for people stung by a Jellyfish is to:
-
Get out of the water
-
Slowly pour seawater over the sting to help ease the pain
-
Apply a ‘cold compress’ (ice wrapped in a cloth)
-
Local anaesthetic gels and other forms of pain relief can be obtained from a pharmacy should the pain persist
-
Avoid the use of urine or vinegar – this is no longer recommended by experts and may discharge the nematocysts – the cause of the sting – and potentially cause further stings
-
Dial 999 should anyone require emergency assistance