Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Noirmont Vandals Strike Again
23rd August 2017
Around 40 swastikas have been sprayed onto three bunkers at Noirmont Point – just weeks after Police patrols were stepped up in the area as a result of similar vandalism.
Officers are appealing for information about the latest markings – which are thought to have appeared in the last week.
They have been sprayed in both black and gold spray paint.
In July, the CI Occupation Society said damage to fortifications at Les Landes, Corbiere and Noirmont showed a “lack of respect” for the historic sites.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »