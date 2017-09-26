No More Window Weather-Watching

Forecasters are no longer able to make their ‘out the window’ weather checks.
It’s because they have their airport office for one at South Hill.
They were asked to leave by Ports of Jersey because the 1937 Arrivals Hall is to be demolished for safety reasons.
Jersey Met will now rely on computerised observations and camera images to tell us what weather is heading our way – but that is likely to be less comprehensive.
“We won’t have quite the same information as we had when we could look out in our peripheral visual all the time.”
Quality and depth of cloud cover and the range of visibility are among things that won’t be detected by the electronic system.
Principal Meteorologist John Searson hopes it’s a temporary relocation, but says their long-term home is still uncertain:
” At some stage we will have to be on the move again. When that is, we don’t know and we would like to move back to the airport if at all possible. It really depends on what else has to go at the airport in the right location.”
Jersey Met and Ports of Jersey are said to be working closely to find the best longer-term solution.