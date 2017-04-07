No Red Arrows At Air Display

The Red Arrows will not be coming to this year’s Jersey International Air Display.

The Ministry of Defence is sending the planes on a sales tour of the Far East, and the dates clash with the island’s annual spectacle.

Organiser Mike Higgins says the news has come too late to change his plans.

“We’re extremely disappointed that they’re not coming, as the Red Arrows have been attending the Jersey Air Display for over 53 years,” he says.

“They have always been the last act and people have always waited to see them at the very end, so we’re extremely disappointed.”

He continues: “The Red Arrows go on tour because they promote Britain and British Industry.

“Last year they did a tour of China, but the timings were after our air show.”

“I remember one year, I found out in time and moved the date of the air display by a week, to enable us to keep our record of always having the Red Arrows at our show.

“Unfortunately, this year we found out far too late to be able to influence any decisions that are being made.”

Mr Higgins says other aircraft have already been booked for this year’s display, which is scheduled for 14th September.

The date was given out at last year’s event – meaning that a number of people have already booked travel and accommodation.

“We’re committed to the dates we’ve got,” he concedes.

Despite the lack of the world famous red planes, Mr Higgins insists it will still be an “excellent air display.”

“We’re hoping to have very unusual and exciting acts coming to the display,” he says.

“Unfortunately I’ve got to fill that slot at the end, and what I’m going to use at the moment I don’t know, but people should rest assured, we’re working frantically to try and get something equally exciting.”

What do you think? Let us know on Facebook