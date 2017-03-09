No Plans For Fort Pool

The Infrastructure Minister has reiterated that the derelict swimming pool at Fort Regent will be demolished within 18 months.

That will happen even if a suitable planning application to replace the building hasn’t been lodged.

Deputy Eddie Noel has been responding to questions from the Scrutiny Panel which has been asking what the States wants to do with the rundown site. He says there are still no official plans other than to tear it down.

He says time is against the government when it comes to finding a suitable development to replace the derelict swimming pool at Fort Regent. It must be demolished within the next 18 months for safety reasons.

Without alternative planning approval, leaving it empty protects the ‘development potential’ of the building.

Deputy Noel says ‘we would ideally like to be able to replace it and maintain the planning aspect of it but if we’re not able to do that then within the next 18 months we’ll have to demolish it’.