No One Sleeping Rough In Jersey

No one is sleeping rough in Jersey for the first time in a decade, according to the Shelter Trust.

The number of people sleeping on the streets in England has risen by 16% in the last year.

Stuart Campbell – who manages the Trust’s emergency accommodation – says that at one point before 2006, up to 30 people were sleeping rough in the island.

“Since then, there has been a massive decline,” he says.

“It’s a lot more sporadic, occasional rough sleeping, rather than being entrenched and long term.”

Mr Campbell says this is down to the “joint approach of multiple agencies all talking to each other and all working together” to help vulnerable people in Jersey.

“I think it’s a great place to be, but I think it’s dangerous to rest on our laurels as it could change and things could get worse again,” he says.

“We have a success that’s probably beaten a lot of areas in the UK of similar capacities because we talk to each other as agencies.”